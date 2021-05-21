New Maynard Alley street mural to celebrate the vibrant Asian cultures in Seattle's International District

Maynard Alley is one of three historical alleys in the city of Seattle. A new project is turning the street into a work of art.

SEATTLE — Seattle-based artist Akira Ohiso is leading a unique street mural project to reclaim and beautify one of Seattle’s historic alleys in the Chinatown International District.

Maynard Alley is one of three historical alleys in the city of Seattle. An Huynh of the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda) said the alley was once a significant gathering place for Asian immigrants.

“When immigrants came from Asia in the late 1800s, alleys were an important space to create community and recreation,” Huynh said.

The alley is also home to several historical storefronts and residential units in the International District.

The Maynard Alley Street Mural Project will feature images of colorful noodles painted by Ohiso and Seattle native Angelina Villalobos over the course of four days. The mural is meant to highlight all the vibrant Asian cultures within the International District.

"[The mural] really talks to the vibrancy of the different cultures here and people can kind of journey down the alleyway and have a good time," Ohiso said. “A lot of people come through here and so the noodles symbolize that as well. All of these colors mixing and flowing through each other."

The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture is working with Maynard Alley Partnership, SCIDpda, Seattle Chinatown International District Business Improvement Area, The Wing Luke Museum and the Seattle Together Initiative to bring the project to life.

They are also getting an assist from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), who also assisted on the Black Lives Matter mural on Capitol Hill. SDOT’s Dahvee Enciso said he’s proud to be a part of another cultural mural project.

“Lifting up the AAPI community and coming together... We’re here to say we love you, we’re here with you and we’re gonna support you in every way we can,” Enciso said.