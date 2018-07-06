A passenger on the Amtrak train that derailed near DuPont, Wash., last year filed a claim Thursday, saying there was a known electrical problem prior to the train's departure. Specifically, attorneys claim the problem prevented the rear locomotive from helping with braking.

Randy Wetzel, 81, was hospitalized after Amtrak Cascades 501 derailed and crashed onto Interstate 5 on December 18, 2017. Three people were killed in the crash.

Attorneys for Wetzel claim that Amtrak released the train for travel "knowing it had experienced an electrical system failure that day, and further that the rear locomotive unit electrical linkage was not connected or properly linked, which made the rear unit unavailable for additional braking effect, and that at the time of the crash the rear unit likely acted to push into the rear passenger cars and cause further harm to the train and occupants."

The initial investigation found the train was going 50 mph over the suggested speed limit moments before it reached the spot where it derailed.

WATCH: Amtrak derailment animation

© 2018 KING