Thurston County house fire that killed girl, grandparents ruled accidental

The home didn't have working smoke detectors, according to a Thurston County fire chief.

RAINIER, Wash — A house fire that killed three people in Rainier, Wash. has been ruled accidental.

The fire, which broke out Saturday around 1:20 a.m., is not considered suspicious, according to Southeast Thurston Fire Authority Chief Mark King.

King said the home had no working smoke detectors and urged people to make sure their homes are equipped with them.

When fire crews arrived at the fire in the 16100 block of Village Drive Southeast, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

A couple in their late 40s and their 3-year-old granddaughter died in the fire. One resident, a woman in her early 20s, survived the fire.

The identification of the victims is expected to be released once the coroner finishes their examination later this week.