3-year-old girl, two adults killed in Thurston County fire

Thurston County Fire responded to the scene around 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning and found the house fully engulfed in flames.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two adults and one child were killed in a house fire early Saturday morning in Thurston County, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).

Thurston County Fire responded to the 16100 block of Village Drive Southeast in Rainier around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, the house as completely engulfed in flames, according to TCSO.

A resident who made it out of the house told firefighters that two adults and one child were still inside. Despite efforts made by crews and partner agencies, a couple in their late 40s and their 3-year-old granddaughter died. The person who survived is a woman in her early 20s.