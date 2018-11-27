A large ridge of high pressure is expected to put Washington state into a cooler, drier weather pattern.

After a week of heavy rain, showers are pushing out of the picture for Puget Sound and then a big chill settles in. Overnight lows will probably drop into the 20s and 30s for most areas.

High temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with overnight lows dipping into the 30s and 20s in places.

The snow level will drop to around 3,000 feet by Thursday, and closer to 2,000 feet over the weekend. But there won't be much moisture in the air for snow accumulation.

The colder temperatures will allow ski resorts with snow guns to make their own snow. That will help get the lifts operating.

Rain chances and somewhat warmer temperatures will return by the middle of next week.

