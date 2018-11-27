Rainy weather returned, breaking a daily record for rainfall at Sea-Tac on Monday. Additional showers are in the forecast this week, but likely not as heavy or widespread as the last few days.

By this weekend, however, a large ridge of high pressure is expected to put Washington state into a cooler, drier weather pattern.

Northerly flow Sunday and Monday will allow for sunshine, but highs will only reach the mid-40s. Overnight lows will probably drop into the 20s and 30s for most areas.

Good news for skiers and snowboarders - snow levels will also be dropping. The snow level will drop to around 3,000 feet by Thursday, and closer to 2,000 feet over the weekend.

Though it will be colder, natural snow will be tougher to come by. However, the colder temperatures will allow ski resorts with snow guns to make their own snow. That will help get the lifts operating.

Rain chances and somewhat warmer temperatures will return by the middle of next week.

© 2018 KING