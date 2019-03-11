SEATTLE — U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy returned to Seattle Saturday after a three-month Arctic deployment.

The ship, which is one of the only U.S. military vessels that can operate in ice-covered waters, traveled 14,000 nautical miles.

Captain MaryEllen Durley said the ship traveled with a crew of 89 but also had scientists and auxiliary volunteers on board. In all, Capt. Durley said “Team Healy” consisted of more than 150 people.

“Healy is the one that’s up there and pretty much when we look around, we’re the only ones operating up there,” explained Capt. Durley.

During the ship’s three-month deployments, Capt. Durley said the crew trained Arctic sailors and helped scientists study the ice-covered waters.

“They can listen to the whales and talk to the sea life, find out what the plankton is and what the circle of life is, and who’s eating what out there and what the ocean does for all of us back here,” said Capt. Durley.

She said while science isn’t listed at one of the Coast Guard’s statutory missions, this trip taught her it’s a key part of the military branch’s duties.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is the only ones right now that we know have the history on record of what can show where the temperatures change, where the sea ice was, how it’s been documented and recorded, and I just never realized that until living the Healy Team,” said Capt. Durley.

The USCGC Healy has been based in Seattle since 2000. The ship can carry up to 50 scientists.

The ship's design allows it to break through more than four-feet of ice and can be operated in temperatures as low as -50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Capt. Durley said the ship’s 2019 mission is complete.

