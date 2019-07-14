A child and a driver were taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon following a collision in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood.

Seattle Police reported a car vs. pedestrian collision at 25th Ave. W. and W. Dravus street shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said a child and the vehicle's driver were both hospitalized. Their conditions, ages, and identities are not known at this time.

The roadway at W. Dravus will be closed for an 'extended period of time' for the investigation, according to police.

A neighbor said she heard the commotion and went outside to find a silver sedan had left significant damage on the sidewalk, struck another vehicle, hit a child and crashed into a power pole, knocking out power to the area.

It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the car. More information will be posted as it becomes available.