¡Celebramos!: Where you can attend Seattle area Cinco de Mayo family-friendly events

Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Mexico honor the military victory over French forces of Napoleon III. The anniversary is also known as the Battle of Puebla.

SEATTLE — Cinco de Mayo celebrations this year mark 160 years since Mexico's military victory over French forces of Napoleon III in the Battle of Puebla.

The victory is celebrated in parts of Mexico and also throughout the United States.

There are several Cinco de Mayo events and restaurant specials scheduled in Washington state including two community celebrations in Redmond and Seattle.

Cinco de Mayo: Fiesta para la Familia

Sunday, May 1st

11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Redmond Downtown Park

Free to attend

Family-friendly event with live music, dancing, food and vendor booths

Hosted by Centro Cultural Mexicano