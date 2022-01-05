¡Celebramos!: Where you can attend Seattle area Cinco de Mayo family-friendly events

SEATTLE — Cinco de Mayo celebrations this year mark 160 years since Mexico's military victory over French forces of Napoleon III in the Battle of Puebla.
The victory is celebrated in parts of Mexico and also throughout the United States.
There are several Cinco de Mayo events and restaurant specials scheduled in Washington state including two community celebrations in Redmond and Seattle.
- Cinco de Mayo: Fiesta para la Familia
- Sunday, May 1st
- 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Redmond Downtown Park
- Free to attend
- Family-friendly event with live music, dancing, food and vendor booths
- Hosted by Centro Cultural Mexicano
- Saturday, May 7th
- 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Roberto Maestas Plaza, Seattle
- Free to attend
- The event offers music food from Centro de la Raza's incubator program, entertainment and local artisans will be on site
- Hosted by Centro de la Raza