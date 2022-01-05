x
¡Celebramos!: Where you can attend Seattle area Cinco de Mayo family-friendly events

Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Mexico honor the military victory over French forces of Napoleon III. The anniversary is also known as the Battle of Puebla.

SEATTLE — Cinco de Mayo celebrations this year mark 160 years since Mexico's military victory over French forces of Napoleon III in the Battle of Puebla.

The victory is celebrated in parts of Mexico and also throughout the United States.

There are several Cinco de Mayo events and restaurant specials scheduled in Washington state including two community celebrations in Redmond and Seattle.

¡Celebra Nuestra Cultura!

  • Saturday, May 7th
  • 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Roberto Maestas Plaza, Seattle
  • Free to attend
  • The event offers music food from Centro de la Raza's incubator program, entertainment and local artisans will be on site
  • Hosted by Centro de la Raza

