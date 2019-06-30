A burn ban goes into effect for unincorporated Pierce County starting Monday, July 1 until further notice.

The burn ban begins at 8 a.m. Monday, due to current and continued dry weather and the possibility of drought-like conditions.

The ban includes the burning of yard debris and land clearing. Small recreational fires, such as bonfires in established fire pits, are still allowed.

Cooking on self-contained gas or propane stoves and barbecues is permitted during the ban.

The ban is specifically for residents in unincorporated Pierce County. Residents of incorporated Pierce County should contact their local jurisdiction for burn ban updates.

