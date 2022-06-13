x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pride flags stolen, poles broken in downtown Burien

Burien Pride said the theft occurred between 4 and 5 a.m. Saturday morning. It is working to replace the stolen flags.

More Videos

BURIEN, Wash. — Burien Pride said the majority of the Pride flags in the city's downtown area were stolen early Saturday morning. 

The theft occurred between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday. A number of poles the flags were hung on were broken as well. 

The organization posted surveillance photos online and said it appeared two people were involved. 

"Burien is not a town for hate," the post from Burien Pride read.

The organization is ordering more flags with the goal of having them back up by the end of the month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

RELATED: Safety concerns surround local Pride events following Idaho arrests

RELATED: 'They came to riot downtown' | Police arrest 31 people with ties to hate group, found inside U-haul