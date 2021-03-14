King County Sheriff's sergeant, civilian injured in 2-alarm fire in Burien

The King County Sheriff's Office sergeant and an occupant of the building suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

BURIEN, Wash. — A sergeant with the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and a civilian were injured in a 2-alarm fire Saturday afternoon.

The fire started at a building in the 15600 block of 8th Avenue SW in Burien around 1 p.m. Saturday.

A KCSO sergeant discovered the fire, according to a tweet from the agency, and alerted the fire department. South King County fire crews responded and quickly called a second alarm on the fire to bring in more resources.

The sergeant, who has not been identified, and an occupant of the building sustained minor injuries in the fire and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It's unclear how the fire started at this time. A KCSO fire investigator is at the scene gathering more information.

Burien Police / KCSO are assisting @KingCountyFire2 after KCSO sergeant discovered two-alarm structure fire in the 600 blk. / SW Ambaum Blvd. One occupant and a KCSO sergeant were transported to Highline w/ minor injuries. KCSO Fire Investigator is on-scene. pic.twitter.com/VQhrV1Qp4z — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) March 13, 2021