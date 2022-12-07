SR 509 re-opens after large Burien house fire caused closures

King County Fire District #2 said the fire was near 104th and 8th Ave South. Massive plumes of smoke could be seen from the home.

BURIEN, Wash. — State Route 509 was fully re-opened Tuesday after a large fire at a Burien home caused several lane closures for a few hours.

King County Fire District #2 (KCFD) said in a tweet the fire was near 104th and 8th Ave South. Massive plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the home, but there were no injuries.

SR 509 re-opened fully about two hours after the fire was initially reported, according to officials.

The Washington Department of Traffic (WSDOT) tweeted just after 10 a.m. that one lane of northbound SR 509 had reopened near South Cloverdale Street in South Seattle because of the nearby fire.

WSDOT said emergency crews are at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.

UPDATE: ⛔️ALL lanes of northbound SR 509 are blocked near South Cloverdale Street in south #Seattle due to a nearby residential fire away from the roadway. ⛔️Emergency crews on scene. Please seek alternate routes at this time. pic.twitter.com/RldA2cIpAB — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 12, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.