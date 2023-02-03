Bremerton woman shot outside her home dies, investigation continues

The shooting on Chico Way is now being investigated as a homicide. Two suspects are still on the loose.

BREMERTON, Wash. — The 45-year-old woman shot outside her Bremerton home on Feb. 24 has died, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Chico Way near Crosspoint Academy.

The woman, identified as Carolynn Williams, was shot and airlifted to a hospital.

Investigators said the two suspects were outside the home when the shooting occurred. Using video footage, the sheriff's office identified the suspect vehicle as a black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Rice at 360-337-5616 or email jerice@kitsap.gov.