Deputies discover body in vehicle’s trunk at Pierce County auto yard

Two deputies were assisting with an investigation when they found the body.

GRAHAM, Wash. — Pierce County deputies discovered a body in the trunk of a vehicle at a Graham auto yard in the 21400 block of Meridian Avenue E on Tuesday.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department first tweeted about the incident shortly after noon.

According to Sgt. Darren Moss, two deputies discovered the body while assisting with another investigation. They were looking into a vehicle when they found the body.

"It's not a nice car. It's not a completely wrecked-out vehicle," Moss said.

Due to the open investigation, Moss could not disclose what led deputies to the auto yard.

Detectives and forensic analysts are on scene. As of early Tuesday afternoon, deputies were waiting on a search warrant to investigate inside the vehicle.

This is considered a suspicious death, according to Moss. They are investigating it as a homicide to ensure they don't miss any evidence, but it hasn't been ruled one.

"It's never a good sign when you find somebody in the back of a vehicle because somebody had to put them in there," said Moss.

There is no word on the identity of the body nor the cause of death. The medical examiner will assist with identifying the person, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said.

The business sells parts for cars and stores a number of vehicles, Moss said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Today Deputies discovered a body in the trunk of a vehicle at an auto yard in Graham. We are still in the initial steps of the investigation at this time. We will provide more information when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/jms4v2zHzn — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 21, 2021