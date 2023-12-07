2021 video shows Trump flag, mock tombstone of teen killed in police shootout in SPD break room

The inappropriate items were located in the East Precinct break room. An attorney discovered them in 2021 body camera footage while working on a separate lawsuit.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Office of Police Accountability is investigating after body camera footage revealed what the department admitted were inappropriate items displayed in the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) East Precinct breakroom.

Braden Pence, an attorney for MacDonald, Hoague, and Bayless released the body camera footage that was discovered while working on a separate graffiti lawsuit. Pence said they released the footage, first through the Seattle Times, because the people of Seattle have the right to know about their police department.

The body camera footage from Jan. 1, 2021, showed officers responding to a call and on the wall, a “Trump 2020” flag was on display.

As officers are leaving the room, the body camera catches a mock gray tombstone above the microwave with the name Demarius Butts, a 19-year-old who was shot and killed by Seattle police.

“I was horrified and I was disgusted,” said Joel Merkel, co-chair of the Seattle Community Police Commission.

The Seattle Community Police Commission is a voice for the community and part of the department’s accountability system. The commission makes recommendations to the Seattle City Council on SPD policy. Merkel said the display of a campaign flag violates policy.

“They're entrusted to provide constitutional policing services, they serve the public, they take an oath to serve the public. There should be no politicking, at their job, their worksite,” Merkel said.

The commission is calling for accountability and looking to see if policies need to be changed.

In a statement, attorneys for MacDonald, Hoague, and Bayless said in part:

“Casually displaying the tombstone of a person you killed in your break room is disgusting. The Butts family is owed a deeply felt apology for the horrific disrespect shown by SPD. The East Precinct break room hints at a deeper problem than a 'few bad apples.' Precinct leadership either tacitly approved or willfully ignored what was happening in the breakroom.”

Butts was shot and killed in 2017, during an exchange of gunfire when police responded to a robbery. Three officers were hurt in the shooting. In March 2022, an inquest jury found officers used appropriate force, but the inquest was still underway when the body camera video was taken.

“They knew at the time that the inquest had already begun, and should have been a lot more sensitive to the fact that this was very disrespectful and grotesque, really to his family,” Merkel said.

La Rond Baker, ACLU-WA legal director and attorney representing Damarius Butts’ family said in a statement:

“We are extremely horrified by the behavior of the individual SPD officers responsible for this demonstration of deep disrespect of Damarius Butts’ life. We are even more disturbed that SPD allowed such a culture to flourish so openly in its ranks and in its precinct facilities. Seattle deserves so much better from an agency sworn to protect Seattle residents.”

In a statement, the Seattle Police Department said, “While we do not know the origin or intent behind items observed in the East Precinct Bicycle Repair Room, there is no question that they are inappropriate and have no place in a City facility.”

The video also showed a protester's sign saying “Stop killing us.” The East Precinct was at the center of protests following George Floyd’s murder in 2020.

“It's hard for the public to have trust in their police department and police officers when they see things like this,” Merkel said.

In a statement, SPD said it’s reviewing policies and procedures and said “Commanders are also instructed to conduct thorough inspections of precincts and office space to ensure any decor is appropriate under City standards and aligns with our core values and mission of public service.”

“I know this happened under a previous police chief, but I want to know how Chief Diaz would handle this if it happened today,” said Merkel.

SPD said in a statement:

“2020-2021 was a pivotal moment in the history and social science of policing, not just in Seattle, but across most of the western hemisphere. Much has changed in 2 ½ years since this footage was recorded, including a renewed commitment to relational policing and proactive engagement across all of Seattle’s diverse communities, but we know that it takes time to build trust, that trust is fragile, and that incidents like this are entirely self-inflicted wounds that set us back in those efforts and undermine the dedicated work of our members to promote the safety and wellbeing of our city.”