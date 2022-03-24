'A selfless act': Blood drive honors the life of Pierce County Deputy Dom Calata

People can participate in the Deputy Dom Calata Memorial Blood Drive at any Bloodworks Northwest location until April 23.

EDGEWOOD, Wash. — The City of Edgewood and Bloodworks Northwest have partnered to host a memorial blood drive in honor of fallen Pierce County Deputy Dominique "Dom" Calata.

The City of Edgewood said Deputy Calata was assigned to the Edgewood Police Department and was known in the community. The department said it's goal is to see 50 people donate blood in honor of Deputy Calata.

"What a selfless act all the way through, so if I can just give a tiny bit of me, it's an easy thing to do for me," said Puyallup resident Lauri Baas. Lauri saw the Edgewood Police Department's post about the memorial blood drive and made an appointment.

Bloodworks Northwest said it's current blood supply is considered critically low. The organizations needs 1,000 registered donors a day to meet the demand from hospitals.

People can participate in the Deputy Dom Calata Memorial Blood Drive at any Bloodworks Northwest location until April 23. People can make an appointment on Bloodworks Northwest's website. While registering at the appointment people should mention Deputy Calata's name or the donor code 'DOM,' which allow the organization to track the number of donations.

"It's just a wonderful thing to see people come together and do this. Doing something good, something wonderful coming out of a tragedy such as this, so we're really thankful that we can be included in this," said Jenni McCoy a community engagement liaison with Bloodworks Northwest.

Baas said she made her appointment for Friday and has asked friends to join her.