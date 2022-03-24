4 SWAT officers returned fire at suspect accused of gravely injuring Pierce County deputy

An update from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team revealed the suspect shot at officers seconds after they arrived on scene.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The suspect accused of gravely injuring a Pierce County deputy shot at officers "seconds" after they arrived on the scene of a SWAT operation in Spanaway on March 15, according to new information released by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT).

Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Dominique Calata and Sergeant Rich Scaniff were injured in the shooting. Calata died from his injuries on March 16.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department SWAT team arrived at the 18800 block of Pacific Avenue around noon on Tuesday, March 15. The South Sound Gang Task Force was serving a warrant for second-degree assault on 40-year-old Jeremy Dayton.

The task force requested help from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department's SWAT team due to Dayton's prior felony convictions, according to Wendy Haddow with the Tacoma Police Department.

As SWAT team members exited their vehicle, they spotted Dayton seated in a vehicle parked in the yard of the residence. Dayton opened fire on officers within seconds, according to PCFIT.

Four SWAT team members shot back at the suspect, according to PCFIT.

Both Calata and Scaniff were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Calata died a day later. Scaniff underwent surgery and was released from the hospital.

Deputies also provided first aid to the suspect, but he died at the scene.

Calata was a six-year veteran of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. He was assigned to the City of Edgewood's patrol division. He was also a member of the National Guard and a military veteran. Calata was married with a 4-year-old child.

A memorial service for the deputy will take place on Friday, March 25 at Church for All Nations in Tacoma. The public is invited to line the procession route. Find more information on Deputy Calata's service here.