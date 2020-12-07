Domestic disturbance connected to deadly stabbing, shooting during Bellevue party

A 41-year-old stabbed three people Saturday night in a Bellevue apartment before being shot by one of the stabbing victims.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A domestic disturbance between a 22-year-old resident of the Elements Apartments and a 41-year-old relative is what may have led up to a deadly altercation that left two people dead and two others injured Saturday evening in Bellevue.

According to police, the 41-year-old male stabbed three people after a domestic disturbance erupted between 7-7:30 p.m.

One of victims, a 24-year-old Bend, Ore. resident, who was stabbed "multiple times" shot and killed the 41-year-old, according to police. He underwent surgery for stab wounds to the neck and, as of around noon on Sunday, was in stable condition.

A 21-year-old Renton resident who was attending the party died from multiple stab wounds, according to police.

The 22-year-old who was hosting the party was stabbed, treated at the hospital, and released.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to police. Officers remained on the scene Sunday.