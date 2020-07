The Bellevue Fire Department is referring to the scene at 958 111th Ave NE as a 'mass casualty incident.'

Bellevue police and fire units are responding to reports of "multiple people stabbed and shot" at at 958 111th Ave NE.

The Bellevue Fire Department is referring to the scene as a "mass casualty incident," but has not said how many people may be involved.

This is a developing story. KING 5 has crews on the way and will provide updates on KONG at 10 p.m. and KING 5 News at 11.

Fire units on scene with @BvuePD of a mass casualty incident. Police will be providing updates. pic.twitter.com/3Iaql0DtcG — Bellevue Fire Dept (@BvueFD) July 12, 2020