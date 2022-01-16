Bellevue residents can drop off trash for free after service disruptions

The Republic Services site is located at 1600 127th Ave. NE, Bellevue, and it’s open Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue residents who have missed trash collection due to winter weather and Republic Services strike action can bring their garbage to a drop-off location Sunday.

The site is located at 1600 127th Ave. NE, Bellevue, and it’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People can bring bagged household items, loose recyclables and organic materials at no charge. Republic Services staff are expected to be on site to assist.

Customers can expect Republic Services collections to resume Monday unless they are notified otherwise, according to the collection company. Check service alerts for your municipality here.

The collection disruptions began at the end of December when heavy snowfall hit the region, preventing companies from picking up trash for at least a week in some areas.

Then Republic Services drivers in Seattle, Bellevue, Lynnwood and Kent went on a work stoppage last week to support striking union workers in San Diego. The California workers were asking for a new contract that includes personal protective equipment accommodations against COVID-19 and better wages and benefits among other things.