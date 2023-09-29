4 stolen stolen cars recovered, 5 suspects arrested at Bellevue apartment complex

Three of the suspects were juveniles, according to police. One of the suspects intentionally rammed an unoccupied K9 vehicle during an altercation.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Four stolen cars were recovered and five suspects were arrested at a Bellevue apartment complex early Friday morning.

During an altercation, one of the suspects intentionally rammed an unoccupied police K9 vehicle, according to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD).

A resident at the Hampton Greens Apartments called 911 at around 2:50 a.m., reporting what looked like several people attempting to steal cars from the parking lot. When officers arrived at the complex, they spotted two stolen vehicles, a Kia van and Kia Rio that had been abandoned and left running in the parking lot, according to BPD.

Officers then spotted the suspects who were driving through the parking lot in two different vehicles, both Hyundais. Both drivers fled from police, one of them ramming into the unoccupied Kirkland police car in an attempt to escape.

After a foot chase, officers arrested a 17-year-old passenger. Shortly after, officers arrested a 20-year-old driver following another foot chase and a K9 track.

Officers used a spike strip to flatten the tires of the other car that fled the scene. With the assistance of a K9 unit, police arrested three more suspects, ages 13, 15 and 16 years old. Two of the suspects had previously been reported as runaways. Two additional suspects fled the scene on foot and police are still working to find them.

All of the stolen vehicles were recovered. Bellevue police said they urge owners of Kias and Hyundais to use steering wheel locks or an alarm with an immobilizer to prevent thefts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.