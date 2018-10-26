Traffic is moving once again in Bellevue along Interstate 405 near SE 8th Street. An early morning semi-truck crash closed all northbound and a couple southbound lanes during the early morning commute Friday.
WSDOT crews cleared the crash scene around 7 a.m. But a spokesperson for the department warns that drivers that took detours during the closure could clog up other roadways.
Trooper Rick Johnson said the truck struck a light pole and caught fire around 4 a.m. The driver suffered a minor and six other vehicles in southbound lanes were damaged by the light pole, according to Johnson.
Drivers traveling northbound were directed off the NE 4th/8th Street exit into Bellevue.
WSDOT advised drivers to delay their commute or take alternate routes if available. A spokesperson for the department expected the delays to impact other routes as drivers take other roadways.
