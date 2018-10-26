Traffic is moving once again in Bellevue along Interstate 405 near SE 8th Street. An early morning semi-truck crash closed all northbound and a couple southbound lanes during the early morning commute Friday.

WSDOT crews cleared the crash scene around 7 a.m. But a spokesperson for the department warns that drivers that took detours during the closure could clog up other roadways.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the truck struck a light pole and caught fire around 4 a.m. The driver suffered a minor and six other vehicles in southbound lanes were damaged by the light pole, according to Johnson.

Drivers traveling northbound were directed off the NE 4th/8th Street exit into Bellevue.

WSDOT advised drivers to delay their commute or take alternate routes if available. A spokesperson for the department expected the delays to impact other routes as drivers take other roadways.

And 405 is back open! pic.twitter.com/j2A2MiBz46 — Vanessa Misciagna (@Vanessa_K5) October 26, 2018

Here is a pic. Med a can contact the scene NB 405. Access from SE 8th. Unknown ETA to reopen. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/zwHa9JA9GI — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 26, 2018

