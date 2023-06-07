Bellevue 7th grader's art showcased on Google's homepage

“Sometimes I love them, and sometimes I dislike them very much, but I can't imagine my life without my sisters," Wu said in her explanation of her art. "I have learned to be a little bit more patient with them, and they have had an enormous impact on me. We help to inspire each other and to help each other grow like the vines and flowers in my picture. I am never lonely with them, and they can cheer me up. I am grateful for them and all that they have done for me. In this drawing, we are having a fun time drinking hot chocolate, which is one of my fondest memories. The rainbow in the background symbolizes one of the first things I helped one of my sisters draw. My drawing is composed of all our happiest memories to show just how grateful I am for them.”