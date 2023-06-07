Bellevue 7th grader's art showcased on Google's homepage

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A local middle school student's artwork depicting her relationship with her younger sisters was showcased on Google's homepage this week.
Bellevue's Rebecca Wu's artwork titled "My Sweetest Memories" won the national Google Doodle contest.
Wu's art highlighting her fondest memories with her younger sisters was live on Google's homepage at 9 p.m. PST on Monday.
“Sometimes I love them, and sometimes I dislike them very much, but I can't imagine my life without my sisters," Wu said in her explanation of her art. "I have learned to be a little bit more patient with them, and they have had an enormous impact on me. We help to inspire each other and to help each other grow like the vines and flowers in my picture. I am never lonely with them, and they can cheer me up. I am grateful for them and all that they have done for me. In this drawing, we are having a fun time drinking hot chocolate, which is one of my fondest memories. The rainbow in the background symbolizes one of the first things I helped one of my sisters draw. My drawing is composed of all our happiest memories to show just how grateful I am for them.”
Bellevue 7th grader wins Google Doodle contest
Wu's winning doodle beat out tens of thousands of other submissions in the contest.
As a national winner in the contest, Wu will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for her middle school.
Wu discussed her passion for drawing and coding in a live interview on the TODAY show in New York on Monday morning.