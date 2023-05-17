Mount Vernon school district sees mariachi music investment pay off

Mount Vernon School District is expanding its music program, MV Mariachi, at a time when other districts are cutting music and arts programs.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — "Save the music." It's the message shouted by students and parents in western Washington as school districts like Seattle Public Schools suffer from budget cuts and put music programs on the chopping block.

But an hour north of the city, another public school district in Skagit County is doing exactly the opposite: expanding a music education program called MV Mariachi. Current students told KING 5 the program is adding color to their lives.

"I wouldn't trade taking this class for anything – not for a million bucks, not for a new life, nothing," said Diana Soriano, a sophomore at Mount Vernon High School. "I get to play songs that are from my country, my homeland."

MV Mariachi and Folklorico are classes that anyone can take, and according to the students, they count as physical education credits.

"I owe everything to mariachi," said Eddie Gonzalez, a junior at Mount Vernon High School.

The music-based curriculum helps students connect with the traditions of their heritage.

"My mom used to dance when she was young," said Maritza Sanchez, a junior at Mount Vernon High School.

The students speak highly of their teacher, the program's director Mr. Ramon Rivera. They said he empowers them.

"I would not be who I am right now without this program and without Mr. Rivera," said Verenice Ochoa, a junior at Mount Vernon High School.

Rivera said his students' impactful words are humbling.

"I'm just a public school teacher… that's it. I'm just a public school teacher," said Rivera. "Yeah I've won many awards as a teacher, but I still look at myself as a public school teacher."

Soriano plays the guitarron in the mariachi ensemble.

"I could've chosen a completely different instrument, and I chose this one because I wanted to show my fellow Latinas, you can do this," said Soriano.

She said MV Mariachi has improved her social-emotional well-being.

"Socially, it has made me a way more confident person," said Soriano. "When I first met Mr. Rivera, I was a really antisocial kid."

That is something Gonzalez relates to.

"I remember there was a time when I literally just stayed at my desk, hoodie on, did my work quietly. I never talked to anyone-- I was, like, pretty much alone," said Gonzalez.

But those days have changed; he smiles at his peers as he strums a bright and cheerful rhythm on the vihuela in the mariachi band.

"I'm more social, I'm more of a positive person now," he said. "I talk to my teachers a lot more."

The National Association for Music Education released a study that shows schools with music programs have a higher attendance rate of 93%-- compared to 85% in schools without music programs.

"Music teaches discipline," said Rivera.

Soriano added, "[It's] driven me to keep my grades up."

Rivera said about 95% of his mariachi seniors this year are doing things no one else in their family ever has: either being the first to graduate high school or to attend college.

"We have a lot of farm workers here," said Rivera. "A lot of their parents never went to college."

But each student KING 5 spoke to said they plan to attend universities and colleges. It's not just their folklorico skirts that are bright; it seems their futures are, too.

"I really want to go to UCLA," said Ochoa.

"I'm gonna attend Skagit Valley College," said Christian Ellifritt, a senior at Mount Vernon High School.

"Eastern Washington University," said Sanchez.

When it comes to other leaders in Washington's public schools, Rivera said, "It's sad to see that they're cutting programs statewide."

But he added that he hopes they view music education in the same way too.

"It's changing kids' lives," said Rivera.

Soriano agrees.