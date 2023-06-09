‘Back to Action’ campaign aims to recruit food bank volunteers across Washington

The campaign runs until Dec. 23, with a goal to sign up 3,000 or more food bank volunteers across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, USA — Food banks across Washington state are facing a critical shortage of donations and volunteers.

KING 5 is teaming up with the Seattle Seahawks, Northwest Harvest, Safeway, Washington Food Coalition and Vault89 Strategies to initiate a new campaign called, “Back to Action.” The goal is to encourage people to volunteer at their local food banks.

"We're not seeing as much food in the system right now,” said Trish Twomey, the executive director of Washington Food Coalition. “As well as not seeing a lot of volunteers. So, the foodbanks are really struggling across the board."

Twomey said the lack of volunteers is concerning.

"Hundreds of food banks across the state of Washington really cannot do it without the help of the volunteers. They're the backbone of these organizations," Twomey said.

Despite the shortage, there are still some who are committed to doing what they can.

"This place is like my sanctuary," said Adrian Coreyderrah, who has been volunteering at North Helpline in Lake City three times a week for the past two years.

Adrian said he's committed to coming here week after week because he grew up experiencing food insecurity.

"I like giving back more than receiving because I've received more and I'm giving it all back."

He hopes people will consider volunteering to gain a new perspective.

"Be in their shoes, don't be in yours. Get out of your comfort zone is the big thing," is Coreyderrah's recruiting message. "Because for me I always liked being home, but then volunteering here got me out of my comfort zone, so now I like being here more than I do at home."

"On Sept. 23, we're kicking off this big event at regional food banks,” said Twomey. “We're having our community partners and Seahawk players come and see what the need is and to raise that awareness in the community."

The campaign runs until Dec. 23, with a goal to sign up 3,000 or more food bank volunteers across the state.