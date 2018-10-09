A man suspected of robbing a Walmart at gunpoint was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Pierce County Monday morning.

The man, described as a white male in his 30s, stole cash from the Walmart Supercenter around 2 a.m., according to Detective Sergeant Gary Sanders of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

The Walmart is located in the 20300 block of Mountain Hwy E in Spanaway.

The first deputy fired at the suspect when he exited the store and charged the deputy, Sanders said.

The suspect attempted to flee and came upon a second deputy arriving at the scene. The second deputy also engaged in gunfire. The suspect was able to flee again but was found dead in nearby trees in possession of a firearm and stolen cash.

No customers or store employees were injured during the robbery.

Sanders did not confirm whether the suspect fired shots at any point.

No deputies were injured. No other suspects are believed to be involved in the robbery.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

