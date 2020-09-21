Transportation improvements near Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle approved

Nearly $1 million in transportation changes are coming to Seattle near Climate Pledge Arena, including new bus-only lanes and bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

The Seattle City Council unanimously approved long-planned transportation improvements Monday near the new Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle City Councilmember Debora Juarez says they have all been in the works since the Master Use Permit was issued in 2018.

The legislation formally signs off on the improvements, of which developer Oak View Group (OVG) will pay $594,000 of the estimated $990,000 cost.

They include, per a legislative document:

Converting a travel lane on First Avenue North to a bus-only lane between Denny Way and Republican Street

Installing a transit queue jump at First Avenue North and Republican Street

Converting a travel lane on Queen Anne Avenue North to a bus-only lane from Mercer Street to John Street

The legislation also specifies OVG will also pay for:

Raised driveways and concrete barriers for protected bicycle lanes

Green bicycle boxes

New signage at unsignalized intersections

Thomas Street bicycle and signal improvements

A curb extension on the northwest corner of Thomas Street and First Avenue North