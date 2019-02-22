Skagit County has never seen anything quite like this. A massive new housing development could be coming that would alter the landscape forever.

Developers promise jobs and affordable housing, but some worry that at nearly two square miles, it's just too big and could end up hurting parts of the community.

The Skagit Humane Society sits in the shadow of the proposed project, just below its hillside.

The shelter has operated here in relative solitude for 45 years. But new neighbors may be coming, a lot of them.

"To think all of a sudden this many homes would be going in here and the all of the development, it's like, whoa! What's going on here?" said Executive Director Janine Ceja.

Ceja runs the shelter on land she leases from the county. She worries the proposed development and thousands of new residents might not be so welcoming.

"Everyone loves puppies and kittens, but who would want an animal shelter full of dogs with that sort of background noise? The county could easily not renew our lease,” Ceja said.

Situated just east of Interstate 5 between the Bow Hill and Cook Road exits, the development known as Avalon would be like a small city, spanning some 1,244 acres with 8,500 people, plus its own school and golf course.

Construction would occur in phases and last a decade. Traffic would increase exponentially, and farmers worry about damage from stormwater runoff.

Supporters counter that Avalon would bring hundreds of permanent jobs and a variety of affordable homes to alleviate the current housing crisis.

"Safe and proper housing is simply not available and not affordable for many in our state. People need places to live at an affordable cost. The 1,200 plus acre property will provide the needed inventory of land for builders to build houses in Skagit County," said attorney Bob Carmichael, who represents the developers.

Carmichael believes Avalon would also bring an estimated 1,000 construction jobs and at least 200-300 permanent, full-time jobs.

"Providing a place for people to live will enhance Skagit County’s competitiveness among employers and businesses considering locating in the county," he said. "The availability of housing for employees is a primary consideration for businesses when deciding where to locate. We also believe the development will bring additional interest to the area and help drive economic development and housing development in adjacent towns."

Back at the shelter, Ceja worries about her own "housing crisis" -- hoping she'll be able to continue finding homes for the 2,000 animals that come through her doors every year.

"There's a lot of things that you have to take into play," Ceja said. "I hope our county does that."

The proposed development plan is in the very early stages. To allow the project, Skagit County would first have to change its Comprehensive Plan.

If that happens, a lengthy environmental impact process would begin. Still, Carmichael says a groundbreaking could come as early as 2021.

A public hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on March 11 in the County Commission chambers.