Abandoned pizza restaurant destroyed in Lynnwood fire

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An abandoned pizza restaurant in Lynnwood was completely destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the fire at the abandoned Alfy's Pizza building, located on the 4800 block of 196th Street Southwest, around 1:30 a.m. The fire was under control by 2:15 a.m., according to a tweet from the Lynnwood Police Department.
Both directions of 196th Street Southwest were initially closed as firefighters extinguished the blaze. Both directions of the roadway reopened to traffic by 5:30 a.m., Lynnwood police said.
Investigators said there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
