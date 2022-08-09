Abandoned pizza restaurant destroyed in Lynnwood fire

Officials said no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An abandoned pizza restaurant in Lynnwood was completely destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at the abandoned Alfy's Pizza building, located on the 4800 block of 196th Street Southwest, around 1:30 a.m. The fire was under control by 2:15 a.m., according to a tweet from the Lynnwood Police Department.

Both directions of 196th Street Southwest were initially closed as firefighters extinguished the blaze. Both directions of the roadway reopened to traffic by 5:30 a.m., Lynnwood police said.

Investigators said there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

No injuries at this overnight fire at the abandoned Alfy’s Pizza building in Lynnwood. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. No word yet on a cause. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/V7RncXOznT — South County Fire (@SouthSnoFire) September 8, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.