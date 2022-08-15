3 boats ‘a total loss’ after fire at Lake Washington marina

Three boats are "a total loss" after catching fire at Parkshore Marina on Lake Washington Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Three boats were destroyed in a fire at a marina on Lake Washington Sunday night. A building at the marina was also badly damaged.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the fire at Parkshore Marina, located on the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South near the Rainier Yacht Club, just after 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Seattle Fire said crews laid more than 300 feet of hose to battle the fire from the shore. The Seattle Police Department Harbor Patrol responded and helped fight the fire from the Lake Washington side. The fire was contained and under control in about an hour, Seattle Fire said.

Two people were on the dock at the time of the fire but they escaped unharmed.

All three boats are “a total loss,” according to Seattle Fire. Two of the boats were mostly submerged Monday morning.

First responders deployed a boom in the water to contain the oil and gas from the boats. Department of Ecology was at the scene of the fire Monday morning.

Rob Reed, a spill responder with the Department of Ecology, said crews were securing the source of any oil and gas spilled from the fire and cleaning up any “surface water pollution.” Reed said there was a “significant” amount of oil and gas contained in the boom.

Reed said the owner of one of the vessels hired a contractor to assess the damage and cleanup from the fire.

No injuries have been reported. However, Seattle Fire said the boats had not been searched by early Monday morning due to the extent of the damage.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

BURNED BOATS: Aftermath on Lake Washington near Rainier Yacht Club. 3 boats on fire last night; bldg badly damaged. Few people trapped on dock but made it to safety. No injuries. State Ecology Dept here for oil/fuel spill. SFD has boom in water. No word on cause. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/Dc9Kaf96Gr — Farah Jadran (@FarahJadran) August 15, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.