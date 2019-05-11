After an almost two-week hiatus, razor clam digging will return to the Washington Coast once again, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said.

More testing of marine toxins indicated clams continue to be safe for human consumption. Officials will monitor the levels through December, releasing opening dig times as the results come in.

Digging is permitted at the following locations and times:

• Nov. 11, Monday, 5:51 pm, 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

• Nov. 12, Tuesday, 6:27 pm, -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

• Nov. 13, Wednesday, 7:03 pm, -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

• Nov. 14, Thursday, 7:41 pm, -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

• Nov. 15, Friday, 8:22 pm, -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

• Nov. 16, Saturday, 9:08 pm, -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

• Nov. 17, Sunday, 9:59 pm, -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

"We are encouraging people to get out there with family and friends to experience razor clam digging, one of Washington’s oldest and greatest traditions," said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager.

Future proposed digs include locations on Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, and Mocrocks beaches, depending on the results of domoic acid testing which deems the shellfish food safe.

The daily limit for razor clams is 15 and diggers must keep the first 15, under Washington state law. Each digger's clams must be stored separately from others in their group.

Diggers over age 15 must have a valid 2019-2020 fishing license to harvest razor clams. Visit WDFW's website for details.