5 things you need to know this Wednesday

A tanker train hauling crude oil derailed and caught fire in Whatcom County on Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident.

The smoke plume and fumes forced evacuations in the town of Custer and shut down I-5 for an hour. Residents were allowed back home shortly before 5 p.m. but warned to stay indoors.

The cause of the derailment and environmental impact are being investigated. Read more

President Trump is calling on Congress to increase direct payments for most Americans from $600 to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples.

Trump attacked the bipartisan $900 billion package in a video he tweeted out Tuesday night and suggested he may not sign the legislation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted her support for $2,000 stimulus checks. Read more

Three juvenile sex trafficking victims were rescued after a two-night undercover operation by the Bellevue Police Department.

Fourteen men were arrested for patronizing a prostitute, one for illegally possessing a gun, one for human trafficking and promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, and one female for investigation of promoting prostitution.

One of the rescued girls told authorities the bust likely saved her life. Read more

Alaska Airlines President Ben Minicucci said he is "very confident" in safety upgrades on the 737 MAX as the airline adds more planes to its existing order from Boeing.

Under the restructured order, Alaska will receive a total of 68 Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft with an option for an additional 52 planes.

The new agreement adds 23 more planes than before, reducing its Airbus fleet in the process. Read more

The owners of a Redmond restaurant were surprised and thrilled to receive a $1,000 tip on a $27 bill.

A customer left the tip for El Toreador Mexican Restaurant with a note saying "Merry Christmas."

The owners, who say their restaurant has been struggling since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, plan to share the tip among the entire staff. Read more

