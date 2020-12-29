Suspects seen fleeing before Lake City fire, Seattle police say

Seattle police were called out to a reported burglary in Lake City before a two-alarm fire started in a strip mall.

SEATTLE — A two-alarm fire that destroyed a strip of businesses in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood on Monday was initially reported as a burglary call, according to police.

Suspects were seen fleeing shortly before the fire broke out, Seattle police said Tuesday.

The arson bomb squad and the Seattle Fire Department fire marshal are investigating the fire. If the cause, which is determined by Seattle Fire, indicates a criminal element, Seattle police will use that information and other evidence to investigate any associated criminal activity.

Seattle Fire received 911 calls at 10:53 p.m. reporting heavy smoke from a strip mall in the 3000 block of NE 127th Street. The smoke was coming from a small void space that connected the businesses in between the ceiling and the roof, according to fire officials.

Within 30 minutes, sections of the roof had collapsed.

The fire was under control by 12:26 a.m., according to Seattle Fire.

Officials don't yet know which business the fire started in.