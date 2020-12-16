5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Washington's vaccine distribution plan; State superintendent lashes out; Snohomish County CARES funding, Foster system issues; Spreading holiday cheer

SEATTLE — Vaccine distribution

While 13 medical professionals were the first in Washington state to get a coronavirus vaccine, the general public won't have access to the vaccine for likely more than six months.

High-risk healthcare workers and first responders will get vaccinated first, then those who have an illness that makes them more susceptible to coronavirus.

During a legislative hearing last month, State Superintendent Chris Reykdal described the state of schools during the coronavirus pandemic as the "s-word."

Reykdal said that while school officials thought in March that the technology gap would be the major hurdle for learning remotely, for many students, the biggest challenge has been the remote learning model itself.

While initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine have arrived in Washington, Snohomish County officials are worried about getting the vaccine out, as their federal CARES funding is set to run out at the end of the month.

Without the CARES funding, the county will have to get creative when distributing vaccines outside of hospitals.

A new report reveals Washington state’s foster children are spending more nights in hotel rooms instead of licensed care homes.

The increase comes despite a KING 5 investigation in February in which the secretary of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) pledged to curb the practice.

Because holidays look different this year with the pandemic, three kids with Seattle roots decided to make a song to spread holiday cheer.

The family reached out to friends with kids across the country. The internet took over and before they knew it, kids were singing their original song from Lynnwood to London.

Also see: Seattle local forecast