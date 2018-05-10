Hockey group eyes Northgate

The group trying to bring professional hockey to Seattle is expected to announce plans for building a training facility and team headquarters near Northgate Mall. The announcement follows a recommendation by an NHL committee to move forward with the city’s bid for a team.

Final KeyArena event

An NBA exhibition game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings is the last scheduled event at Seattle’s KeyArena before major renovations of the facility begin. The Friday night game will be the first NBA event since the Sonics left in 2008.

Studying Killer Whale genetics

An effort to sequence the genetic code of Southern Resident Killer Whales could help researchers prevent them from going extinct. Samples collected from live and dead orcas over the past two decades will be used, with initial results expected next year.

Bobcats in the backyard

A Kirkland man had quite the thrill this week when a family of bobcats came to his backyard to play. It was the second time this week the bobcats have paid a visit to the Kingsgate home.

Fighting for a cause

A lieutenant with the Bothell Fire Department who is battling stage 4 cancer was frustrated when he was first diagnosed, but his attitude changed when he took it upon himself to try and improve the safety for his fellow firefighters.

