A Kingsgate man had quite the thrill Thursday when a family of bobcats came to his backyard to play.

Gary St. John said an adult bobcat and three kittens played in his yard for about 30 minutes. It was the second time this week the bobcats have paid him a visit.

“It was fun watching them wrestling in the yard,” St. John said in an email.

One of the kittens even came up to St. John’s second story deck to drink out of the fountain.

Bobcats are found throughout Washington and are more common than many people realize, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. They seem to be using suburban settings more often. However, they are often not seen due to their elusive nature.

