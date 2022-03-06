5 things to know this weekend

Upcoming wildfire season; Candidate shooting investigation; Olympia's approach to RV parking; Elliott Bay Books sold; Stuffed animal found.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Officials with the Washington Department of Natural Resources are hopeful the wildfire season will be less intense than recent years due to heavy rainfall and a high snowpack.

Still, they are preparing for the worst.

DNR has 120 engines planned to service fires this year, the same as in 2021.

"It's great to have this rain with the drought we have throughout the northwest but also recognizing the fact that things could change really quickly," said Crystal Raymond, a climate adaptation specialist at the University of Washington's Climate Impacts Group. Read more

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office will take over the investigation into a Tacoma shooting involving a Pierce County Council candidate after the prosecutor’s office raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest.

Candidate Josh Harris is accused of shooting at a suspected car thief outside a Boy Scout office this week in what Harris told police was self-defense.

Pierce County Prosecutor Mary Robnett requested Friday the Tacoma Police Department turn over the investigation to a third party after Robnett learned the union representing Tacoma police officers endorsed Harris in his council bid and that Harris had paid for suites at Rainiers games for members in the past. Read more

Last week, the city required those living in vehicles along the quarter-mile stretch of Ensign Road to agree to a list of conditions. Those conditions include the proper disposal of trash and human waste and only one lawn chair per person outside of the vehicle. Residents cannot engage in violent behavior.

Thirty-three vehicle owners received permits. After just over a week, none have been revoked, according to Olympia Homeless Response Coordinator, Kim Kondrat. Read more

Seattle's Elliott Bay Book Company has been sold to its general manager of over three decades and married Capitol Hill business owners.

Peter Aaron sold the near 50-year-old Seattle institution, located in Capitol Hill, after 23 years to General Manager Tracy Taylor and Murf Hall and Joey Burgess, of Burgess Hall Group. Read more

What started as a Memorial Day weekend road trip ended in a social media frenzy for a lost dinosaur toy, and on Friday, the child was reunited with his beloved stuffed animal.

Carlyn Schmidgall and Megan Larson were traveling to eastern Washington in horrendous holiday weekend traffic when they spotted a green dinosaur lying by the road. Larson said it was one time when traffic slowdowns were a good thing.

“We just opened the door and slowly plucked it up,” Larson said. “My brother just had a baby, so I know how kids are with their stuffed buddies.” Read more

Also see: Western Washington forecast