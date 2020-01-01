The Coast Guard is searching for five people after a fishing vessel sank near Sutwik Island, Alaska. Two survivors were rescued from a life raft by a Jayhawk helicopter.

The F/V Scandies Rose is a 130-foot steel crab fishing vessel based in Seattle.

The vessel's last known position was 170 miles southwest of Air Station Kodiak, according to the Coast Guard.

"We are conducting an extensive search in a 300-square mile area to locate the five missing persons from the Scandies Rose," said Lt. Wade Arnold, command duty officer at 17th District command center.

The Coast Guard reports swells of 15-20 feet in the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.