Five people died in a cabin fire in Brinnon, Washington early Sunday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire at 1 a.m. Sunday. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion and said the hillside was on fire. Six neighboring agencies joined the firefight, but the small rental cabin was a total loss.

The Sheriff's Office initially found two bodies in the rubble. Undersheriff Art Frank now says five people are deceased. Their identities have not been released, pending notification of their families.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were called to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

