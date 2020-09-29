2 wells for drinking water near Naval Base Kitsap contaminated

BREMERTON, Wash. — Two wells near Naval Base Kitsap’s southern edge have been found to have potentially harmful levels of contamination caused by a firefighting foam used for years on the base.
The Kitsap Sun reports the Navy this fall will expand testing to examine a wider area for its presence this fall. The results come from an initial round of water testing for chemicals commonly known by their acronym, PFAS.
The Navy says of the 292 wells sampled by the Navy in February, 83 showed some level of PFAS. Two wells were found to have an amount that triggers a lifetime health advisory by the Environmental Protection Agency.