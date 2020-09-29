2 wells for drinking water near Naval Base Kitsap contaminated

The two wells have been found to be contaminated by firefighting foam used for years on the base.

BREMERTON, Wash. — Two wells near Naval Base Kitsap’s southern edge have been found to have potentially harmful levels of contamination caused by a firefighting foam used for years on the base.

The Kitsap Sun reports the Navy this fall will expand testing to examine a wider area for its presence this fall. The results come from an initial round of water testing for chemicals commonly known by their acronym, PFAS.