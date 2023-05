The roof of the car had to be cut open to get the people out.

KENMORE, Wash. — Two people are in the hospital after a car flipped over into a ravine in Kenmore.

The crash happened along 61st Avenue NE. Two people were inside the car when it crashed, and rescue crews had to cut the roof off the car.

Police have not said what caused the crash or if the driver is facing any charges.

The roadway was closed but has been reopened.