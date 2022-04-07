2 dead after trench collapses at Shoreline home

The trench was for a project at a home, according to the Shoreline Fire Department. SFD is still in the process of figuring out how to recover the bodies.

SHORELINE, Wash. — Two people are dead after a trench collapsed on top of them in Shoreline, according to the Shoreline Fire Department (SFD).

The trench collapse was reported around 3 p.m. on Monday at a residential construction site in the Highland Terrace neighborhood. A man in his 30s and a man in his 60s were in the trench when it collapsed, according to SFD.

At least one other worker was trying to rescue the men when crews arrived on scene, according to SFD Public Information Officer Michelle Pidduck. SFD used rescue rigs to aid in the process, but found neither of the men were showing signs of life or had a pulse, Pidduck said.

SFD paused the recovery mission due to unstable soil surrounding the trench.

The Department of Labor and Industries is conducting an investigation, and then SFD will determine the best way to recover the bodies, Pidduck said.