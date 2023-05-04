1 killed, 3 injured in Auburn car-into-home crash

Around 2:45 a.m., Auburn police responded to a vehicle collision into a home at the 4000 block of South Auburn Avenue. The vehicle, a GMC truck, was traveling eastbound when it lost control and crashed, ejecting multiple occupants from the car.

One person was found dead at the scene and three others were critically injured according to Auburn police. KING 5 was told speed was a factor in the crash.

"We get to the scene and have to access it and we have to access it quickly. Make sure that the people that are seriously injured get the medical help they need as quickly as possible. then we also have to preserve the scene because it then becomes a crime scene," said Kolby Crossley, PIO for Auburn police. "And we do believe that speed was a factor."