1 dead, 1 in critical condition after attempted rescue of kayaker in Auburn

One fisherman's attempt to rescue an overturned kayaker went horribly wrong.

AUBURN, Wash. — A man believed to be in his mid-30s is dead after his kayak flipped on an ice-cold lake in Auburn, and the good Samaritan who tried to rescue him is now in critical condition.

911 dispatchers received the call around 5 p.m. Wednesday from Fivemile Lake, a small neighborhood lake in Auburn.

"It was a single person in a kayak-type vessel that overturned. People on the shore and other boaters saw that happen, and a person on the shore ran over, got into the water, went to perform a rescue, ended up struggling in the water," said Pat Pawlak, Division Chief and spokesperson for Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

Authorities believe that man drowned in part because the water is near freezing-- about 45 degrees on the surface alone. He did not have a pulse, Pawlak said, when a bystander started performing CPR until crews arrived.

“When firefighters arrived, there were some bystanders who actually were able to bring one person out to the shore," he said. The person was the good Samaritan. "Firefighters quickly assessed that person. They started performing CPR on that gentleman.”

He was resuscitated and airlifted to Harborview Hospital, where he is now in critical condition. But the kayaker was still missing.

After two hours of searching, however, crews found him dead just after 7 p.m.

“They were able to remove that gentleman from the lake, that person is deceased," said Pawlak.