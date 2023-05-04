PNW students join nationwide walkout for gun reform to prevent more school shootings

The nationwide walkout was planned by Students Demand Action.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Students across the country took part in a nationwide walkout, protesting school shootings and demanding lawmakers pass better gun safety laws such as better background checks and a ban on semi-automatic firearms such the AR-15.

The protests, organized by "Students Demand Action," come after a private Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee became the site of another school shooting. Six people were killed: Three 9-year-olds and three staff members.

Despite fierce protests, lawmakers in Tennessee have yet to implement any type of gun reform focusing instead on physical school security in schools and mental health resources.

In contrast, Washington state has implemented red flag laws and stricter background checks, making some students feel safer.

Jorie Dougherty and Piper Houck are two students at Issaquah High School. The middle school, on the same campus, held a walkout.

"To me, at least, it speaks loudly that even kids as young as 11 are worried I might go to school and get shot," Houck said. "My little brother goes to that middle school and I'm an overprotective sister. I don't want to sit at school and worry am I going to see my brother again."

Houck and Dougherty know Washington is different than other states when it comes to the laws around buying guns, but think it's important for students across the country to show solidarity with each other

"In other states, it's very easy to go buy a gun," Dougherty said. "If they could have more restrictions and background checks going into it, that would be great."

In western Washington, students from Gig Harbor, Mukilteo, and Issaquah participated in the walkout. Statements from each district about the walkout are below:

Gig Harbor statement on walkout



In the wake of the tragic school shooting event out of Nashville, several online movements have sprung up advocating for students to stage walkouts during the school day. Our students have a protected right under the first amendment, so school administration was made available to monitor our students' safety during the demonstration.

Every person who cares about kids, and cares about the safety of our schools, has been deeply moved by recent tragedies. Our district provides resources and tools to our educators and families to help address these issues with our students who may have questions and a lot of emotions when such a tragedy occurs. School counselors are always available to students.

School safety and security emerged as top priorities for our families and community during our strategic plan engagement process. Here is a link to our Strategic Plan, which includes providing a safe, inclusive learning environment for all students.

All of our schools are equipped with security cameras and locked during the school day. Only PSD staff with key badges are able to access a school during school hours. Visitors are only allowed entrance after speaking with an office member on a video doorbell.

In February, PSD voters approved a Safety, Security and Technology Levy, which will fund enhanced safety and security systems, such as secure building access controls, emergency communications systems and additional security cameras.

Mukilteo statement on walkout

We all want to see an end to gun violence, especially in schools which are supposed to be safe places to learn. We are proud of our students for sharing their voice in such a peaceful, organized manner and for working with the school staff and local law enforcement to help provide a safe place to share their concerns.

Issaquah statement on walkout

We are aware that some of our students participated in a student-led walkout today. This walkout was neither a school-organized nor school-sanctioned event. We do support our students’ right to express their opinion. We balance that with our duty to provide a safe educational environment and our obligation to provide instruction.

Beth Austin, a volunteer with Students Demand Action in Washington, released the following statement.