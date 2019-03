If you want to take a trip back in time, you should consider a visit to the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia.

As part of Women’s History Month, the nonprofit Olympia Governor’s Mansion Foundation is giving tours of the mansion focused on the women of Washington state.

The all-volunteer organization gives mansion tours every Wednesday. The tours are free and last between 45-60 minutes.

Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance.

