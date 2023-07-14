Tacoma woman with tuberculosis must continue to isolate under electric home monitoring

On June 23, a judge issued an order releasing the woman from Pierce County Jail, allowing her to isolate at home under court supervision.

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman with tuberculosis who previously refused to isolate and receive treatment will be forced to take medication if she fails to do so on her own, according to court orders filed July 14.

The woman, who has not been criminally charged, must continue to isolate and quarantine under electric home monitoring. She must answer the door to any Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department staff, who will administer medication and testing, according to court orders.

The first order for involuntary detention was issued on Jan. 18, 2022.

In April, the woman was found in contempt of court orders after continuing to refuse treatment.

The woman was detained by Pierce County deputies on June 1. She was booked into a negative pressure room in Pierce County Jail.

On June 23, a judge issued an order releasing the woman from Pierce County Jail, allowing her to isolate at home under court supervision.

The woman must remain in isolation on electric home monitoring up through Aug. 28 as she undergoes testing and treatment. She must remain in isolation until medical tests "conclusively establish that she no longer presents a threat to publish health, safety, and welfare..."

This case is the third in 20 years where the health department has sought a court order to detain someone who is potentially contagious and refusing to seek treatment for tuberculosis.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department sees about 20 cases of active tuberculosis a year. State law requires healthcare providers to report all active cases.