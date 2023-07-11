2 hospitalized, 4 others sickened in King County salmonella outbreak

Six people in separate households got sick over a two-month period in King County. Most reported eating pork and seafood, although a source hasn't been identified.

SEATTLE — Public Health – Seattle & King County is investigating a salmonella outbreak that was linked through genetic fingerprinting and is believed to have the same source.

Between April 12 and June 5, six people got sick, including two who were hospitalized, the health department said Monday. The cases were reported between April 14 and June 12.

The patients were between 2 and 65 years old.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that’s often spread through contaminated food or water or contact with animals. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, fever, chills, and abdominal cramping, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Although the six cases were all from separate households, health officials believe they are linked. All six cases had the same strain of salmonella berta based on genetic fingerprinting at the Washington State Public Health Laboratory.

In this case, health officials used whole genome sequencing, which, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, determines the order of an organism’s nucleotide bases. Scientists then compare the sequences from multiple bacteria, which can tell them if the bacteria are closely related and if they are part of the same outbreak or are isolated incidents.

Officials haven’t identified the source of salmonella yet, but they believe the common exposure was around meat. Most people who were interviewed reported eating pork and seafood, including pork cuts cooked at home, fish and crab.

Investigators began tracing back meat products on June 21. They collected invoices and conducted inspections where people reported getting food.