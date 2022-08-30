Seattle Children's nurses would get $10 per hour raise under proposed contract

The contract agreement includes a pay increase of $10 per hour over the next 12 months for 1,700 nurses.

SEATTLE — Nurses at Seattle Children’s hospital are expected to vote Thursday on a contract agreement that would increase pay for entry-level nurses by nearly 50%.

“This is the first time I’ve felt a sense of relief in months,” Edna Cortez, co-chair of the union and a Seattle Children’s registered nurse, said in a statement.

Under the agreement, 1,700 nurses would receive a pay increase of $10 per hour over the next 12 months.

By August 2024, the base rate for newly graduated nurses would be $47.60 per hour, which would be the highest in the city, according to the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA). This translates to a pay increase of 49.7% for a nurse at the bottom of the wage scale, the association said.

WSNA said in a statement Monday that the hourly increase was “unprecedented” at Seattle Children’s, calling the deal a “historic contract.”

The three-year contract also changes how nurses earn wage increases to make it more equitable for part-time employees. Under the agreement, nurses will advance on the wage scale based on years of experience versus hours worked. Nurses who are below where they should be on the wage scale based on hours worked will move up to the appropriate step under the contract agreement.

The union reached an agreement with Seattle Children’s on Aug. 16 after 19 hours of talks. However, the agreement came after five months of discussion and an informational picket on Aug. 9 where nurses made their concerns public.

Previously, WSNA said nurses were concerned about a high vacancy rate, a need for pay raises and the impact of rising inflation.